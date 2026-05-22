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Pulwama attack plotter Hamza Burhan shot dead in Pakistan, was living undercover as a college Principal; Here’s how he was killed by unknown men

In a series of terrorists being shot dead in broad daylight in Pakistan, Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan was reportedly shot dead in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK)’s Muzaffarabad region on Thursday by ‘unknown’ gunmen. 

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 22, 2026, 07:36 AM IST

Pulwama attack plotter Hamza Burhan shot dead in Pakistan, was living undercover as a college Principal; Here’s how he was killed by unknown men
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In a series of terrorists being shot dead in broad daylight in Pakistan, Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan was reportedly shot dead in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK)’s Muzaffarabad region on Thursday by ‘unknown’ gunmen. 

Here’s how he was killed 

Hamza Burhan was living undercover as a teacher in POK after Pulwama attack, and was a principal of a private college in Gojra, Muzaffarabad. He was targeted when he came out of his college.

As per reports, Hamza was shot dead in Muzaffarabad, after attackers opened fire on him. Multiple bullets were shot at him and he later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the attackers or the motive behind the killing is not disclosed yet.

Who was Hamza Burhan?

Hamza Burhan, a resident of the Ratnipora area of the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly the mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama attack. Burhan alias Arjumand Gulzar Dar, alias Doctor, a commander of the Al Badr terror group, was designated as a terrorist by India in April 2022. 

As per reports, he left Pulwama and relocated to Pakistan seven years ago using valid documents. He later joined the Al-Badr terror outfit and became the operational commander. 

As Hamza was responsible for recruiting militants for the terror group, he radicalised the youth of Jammu and Kashmir through social media, pushing them towards militancy.  Additionally, he also looked for the group's supply of weapons in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2022, the government designated him as a terrorist. 

Pulwama attack 2019

In 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in Pulwama on February 14. The terrorist attack killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers. The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility.

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