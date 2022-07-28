Search icon
Public health agency urges WHO to change name of monkeypox virus, know reason why

The New York public health commission has asked WHO to rename the monkeypox virus, just as the number of cases surge globally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Photo - IANS

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently confirmed that over 18,000 cases of the monkeypox virus have been detected across the world so far, making it a serious global health threat, despite the fatality rate of the infection being low.

Now, the New York City public health commission has urged WHO to rename the monkeypox virus to something else in an attempt to avoid stigmatizing patients who might then hold off on seeking care, as per the news agency AFP.

The number of monkeypox cases in the United States is increasing rapidly, and New York City has seen the most number of infections than any other city in the country, with 1,092 infections detected so far, according to health agencies.

New York City public health commissioner Ashwin Vasan on Tuesday wrote a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, where he wrote, “We have a growing concern for the potentially devastating and stigmatizing effects that the messaging around the 'monkeypox' virus can have on... already vulnerable communities.”

Vasan further mentioned in his letter that WHO had proposed to rename the monkeypox virus during a press conference last month, but no final call has been taken yet. He further highlighted the "painful and racist history within which terminology like (monkeypox) is rooted for communities of color."

Despite what the name suggests, monkeypox doesn’t actually originate from primates, and the name can actually mislead people and promote the spread of misinformation, Vasan said. He also mentioned Donald Trump calling Covid-19 the ‘Chinese virus’ during a press conference, and how Asian communities suffered during the outbreak of HIV.

In his letter, Vasan said, “Continuing to use the term 'monkeypox' to describe the current outbreak may reignite these traumatic feelings of racism and stigma -- particularly for Black people and other people of color, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ communities, and it is possible that they may avoid engaging in vital health care services because of it.”

READ | ‘Reduce number of sexual partners’: WHO’s latest guideline as monkeypox cases surge globally

