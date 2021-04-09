PUBG addict recreates scene from the game, shoots four family members dead

In a shocking incident, a young man from Pakistan killed his brother, sister, sister-in-law and friend in Lahore after his family stopped him from playing the online game of PUBG.

As per a report in ARY News, the incident is from Lahore’s Nawa Kot neighbourhood.

The horrific incident was captured on the CCTV camera. In the clip the young man- identified as Bilal- can be seen firing indiscriminately at his family in a PUBG-type manner. He can also be seen wearing a helmet in a jacket, similar to what players wear in the game.

Bilal also allegedly a drug addict who consumed ‘ice,’ which is a highly addictive stimulant drug also known as crystal meth.

A brawl with his family led to the firing which left his mother injured and four of his family members dead. Bilal’s mother is said to be in a critical situation.

The locals of the area were alerted by gunshots and rushed to scene. They apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police.

The tragic news was confirmed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Baloch who said that Bilal is a PUBG addict and his family members stopped him from playing the fame.

The police also added that Bilal, who had divorced his wife a few days ago, has confessed to the quadruple murders after being arrested. A probe in the matter is underway.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game was banned in Pakistan in 2020 after several teenagers died by suicide owing to PUBG addiction. However, the ban was later lifted due to a social media uproar.