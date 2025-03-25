Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) urged to observe strike in Balochistan, protesting against a police crackdown and arrests of its leaders including Mahrang Baloch, and alleged genocide of Baloch masses in Pakistan.

Pakistani establishment has swung into action in response to a shutter-down strike in port city of Gwadar and other coastal cities of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Earlier, Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) appealed the people of the restive province to observe strike protesting against a police crackdown and arrests of its leaders including Mahrang Baloch, Bebo Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch.

Strike in Balochistan

All businesses, banks, shops and petrol pumps in the city remained closed as traders association observed a complete shutter-down strike in Ormara, a city 270 kilometres away from Gwadar.

Shops remained shut in Pasni, another coastal city town at a distance of 142 kilometres from Gwadar.

This shutter-down strike comes a day after the Karachi police detained BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch and several other activists during a protest against recent arrests of BYC leadership and crackdown on the Quetta sit-in.

Earlier on Friday, police used tear gas and water cannons and fired blank shots to disperse BYC protesters, who held a sit-in on the Sariab Road, against alleged enforced disappearances, including its leader Bebarg Baloch.

Mehrang Baloch arrested

Both BYC and the Balochistan government reported casualties on their sides due to each other's actions.

The BYC claimed that three people died and 13 others were injured while police said that around 10 of their personnel sustained injuries.

The situation further escalated after Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and was booked along with 150 others under terror charges.

In response to BYC's call, a shutter-down strike was observed in various cities of Balochistan, including Quetta, Kalat, Turbat, Mastung, Panjgur, Kharan, Chaghi, Dalbandin and Dhadar.

March to Quetta

Separately, BPN-M president Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced a long march from Wadh to Quetta on March 28 against the arrest of BYC leaders.

In a post on X, Mengal stated, "I announce a long march from Wadh to Quetta, against the arrest of our daughters and the desecration of our mothers and sisters. I will lead this march myself, and invite all Baloch brothers and sisters, young and old, to join us in this march. This is not just a matter of the arrest of our daughters, it is a question of our national dignity, our honor, and our very existence."

"We will not remain silent until our mothers, sisters, and daughters are safe. Our movement is peaceful. We have come out against oppression and injustice. And we will not stop until justice is served. Our march from Wadh to Quetta is not just a journey of steps, but a journey of conscience. He who is silent is also guilty. Now is the time for us to become one voice. Details and next steps will be shared soon," he added.

BYC urges to rise against Baloch genocide

The BYC welcomed BNP's decision to hold a long march, calling it a "commendable step." The group said that it stands in full support of every act of public struggle and mass resistance.

Taking to X, BYC stated, "We stand in full support of every act of public struggle and mass resistance. At this critical time, we believe that all political and social forces within Baloch society must embrace the path of collective resistance. Only through a unified movement we can dismantle this colonial system."

In a separate post on X, BYC urged prominent activists, academics, artists and human rights organisations to use social media to raise awareness about the on-going Baloch genocide in Pakistan.

"We are reaching out to ask for solidarity from resistance movements across the globe. We ask prominent activists, academics, artists and human rights organisations to use social media to raise awareness about the on-going Baloch genocide in Pakistan. Share, repost and speak out against the Pakistani state's actions in Balochistan," BYC posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)