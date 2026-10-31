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Protests, police deployment and President's sudden return: What's unfolding in Poland?

Poland is witnessing a deepening constitutional crisis, with protests and clashes erupting after the suspension of its top court chief. Here's what's happening and what Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 06:58 AM IST

Protests, police deployment and President's sudden return: What's unfolding in Poland?
Poland's court crisis sparks protests and police deployment. (AI-Generated)
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Poland is currently trending high for its constitutional crisis, which took place after the suspension of Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski triggered massive protests in the country. This has intensified the political confrontation between the Prime Minister Donald Tusk-led government and Poland's opposition. The situation further escalated on Friday, October 30, when police were deployed around the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw as supporters of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party gathered to protest against the suspension.

President Karol Nawrocki had also decided to cut short his visit to Senegal and return to Poland, while Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski defended the action. Sikorski, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, defended the action during a media interaction on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, the US.

Responding to Indian news agency ANI's question on developments concerning India and Poland, Sikorski said, ''The outgoing President was preventing the duly elected majority from working, from passing judgements, interpreting laws, or even adopting their own budget. Therefore, action had to be taken to enable the Tribunal to function once again.''

Earlier, PM Tusk also defended his administration's position and wrote on X, ''Restoring the rule of law is our duty. After years of PiS-led lawlessness, this is a difficult process, sometimes painful, and it requires decisive action. There is no other way.''

 

Meanwhile, Poland's Ambassador to China Jakub Kumoch tendered his resignation and wrote, ''In light of the events in the country, I have concluded that it is no longer possible for me to continue serving as the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland. As of today, I have submitted my resignation and a request for recall.''

Why is Poland witnessing a constitutional crisis?

The current conflict is part of a wider dispute over Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, which dates back to the 2015-2023 rule of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party. The judicial reforms have been the centre of criticism from the European Union, and after Tusk's coalition took power in 2023, it promised to reverse these changes.

While President Karol Nawrocki opposed several judicial appointments, Tribunal chief Swieczkowski also stopped newly elected judges from taking office.

(With inputs from ANI)

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