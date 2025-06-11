Notably, the protests erupted after ICE agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants.

Protests outside a federal detention centre in Los Angeles turned tense as law enforcement agencies, including the California National Guard and Department of Homeland Security, fired non-lethal tear gas outside the facility to disperse protesters, CNN reported. Notably, the protests erupted after ICE agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. According to CNN, the authorities cleared a path for an armoured vehicle to come through, while protesters chanted slogans.

The protesters were heard chanting: "This is what democracy looks like!" They were seen throwing water bottles at the officers.

The Los Angeles Police Department wrote on X a "dispersal order" had been issued: "The use of less lethal munitions has been authorised. Less lethal munitions may cause pain and discomfort."

Earlier in the day, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) called the protests in Los Angeles "a full-blown assault on peace, on public order, and national sovereignty," Al Jazeera reported.

The US President is speaking at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

"These guys are professionals. These are not amateurs," he said, adding he was working with US Senators to pass legislation to imprison people who burn the American flag for "one year."

According to Al Jazeera, Trump then took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, calling them "incompetent" and accusing them of paying "troublemakers, agitators, and insurrectionists" to participate in the protests.

"Their position is that the rioting will not stop unless ICE withdraws from Los Angeles and ceases the enforcement of federal immigration law," he said."So sad what they've done to our country."

Earlier, the Department of Defence confirmed that Trump is sending an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement officers in Los Angeles.

Monday's deployment is in addition to the 2,000 National Guard troops ordered to deploy by Trump on Saturday, warning of tougher action against those protesting immigration arrests.

"At the order of the President, the Department of Defence is mobilising an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service to support ICE & to enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties," Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of Defence for Public Affairs, wrote on X.

The latest deployment comes on the same day California filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, asking a judge to declare the deployments unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, More than 700 US Marines that were activated Monday to assist the National Guard in Los Angeles are standing by and awaiting orders outside the city, and many of them are undergoing additional training prior to assisting with the protests, CNN reported citing US officials statement.

