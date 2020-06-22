Protests in Nepal against KP Oli-led regime over alleged inefficacy in handling COVID-19, Chinese interference

Citizens also showed their displeasure on the ongoing border dispute with India calling it a diversionary tactic to distract attention from the issue of corruption.

In the midst of dealing with a border dispute with India, the KP Oli-led Nepal government now faces the task of handling the massive protests that have recently erupted across the country against the central authority.

The people have expressed their anger at the government's failure to deal with the growing corruption in the country and the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Nepal.

Citizens also showed their displeasure on the ongoing border dispute with India calling it a diversionary tactic to distract attention from the issue of corruption.

Protests were held in Darchula on Sunday. Even last week, thousands of students had gathered in Kathmandu and criticized the government's inability to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Darchula were upset that China was interfering in their country's internal matter and that P Oli had become a 'puppet' at the hands of the Chinese government.

On June 17, Nepal's Army Chief along with Nepal Police Chief Shailendra Thapa visited the Indo-Nepal border. For the first time since Nepal's border dispute with India, Nepal's Army Chief General Puran Singh Thapa visited the area near Kalapani.

It is said that during this tour, Nepal decided to set up six new border posts Dumling, Darchula, Lakam, Lali, Mallikarjun, and Jauljibi at the Indo-Nepal.