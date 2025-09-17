Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle amid US President's UK visit, four arrested

Trump was visiting the UK for a state visit, and the protests highlighted his past friendship with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. Four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

Amid US President Donald Trump's visit to England, protesters on Tuesday projected images of him with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle. The images, displayed on one of the castle's towers, included Trump's mugshot, Epstein's portraits, and footage of the two men together. Four people were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following the unauthorised projection, which police described as a 'public stunt'.



The activist group Led By Donkeys projected a video montage onto Windsor Castle, sparking a swift response from Thames Valley Police. The shots shown shortly before Trump arrived in Britain included the president's mugshot, portraits of Epstein, newspaper headlines and footage of the two men dancing together.

Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker emphasised that unauthorised activity around the castle is taken seriously, and officers quickly intervened to halt the projection. "We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously. We responded swiftly to stop the projection,” according to AFP.



Donald Trump's UK visit is marred by controversy surrounding his past relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. Trump's itinerary includes a formal state dinner at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by political and economic talks with Starmer at the prime minister's country residence. The visit has drawn attention to the complex relationship between Trump and Epstein, with Trump denying any wrongdoing and dismissing allegations as "fake news."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also faced backlash after dismissing his ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, due to revelations about Mandelson's close ties to Epstein. The issue has sparked protests in the UK, with demonstrators gathering in Windsor to express their disapproval. Thousands more are expected to protest in London, although Trump will avoid the capital and stay out of public view during his visit.

As Trump meets with Starmer and King Charles III, questions about Epstein's connections to powerful individuals are likely to dominate the agenda.



