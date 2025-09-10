Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE Indian states till September 15, here's all you need to know
Protest erupts in Paris, 75 arrested, roads blocked under Let’s Block Everything movement
Firefighters removed burnt objects from a barricade set up by students to block traffic near a high school in Paris.
The Paris Police has arrested 75 people who tried to block the main road of the French capital on Wednesday. They gathered on the main boulevard under the "Let’s Block Everything" movement. The Paris Police has arrested 75 people who tried to block the main road of the French capital on Wednesday. They gathered on the main boulevard under the "Let’s Block Everything" movement. As the irate crowd tried to disrupt traffic, burn rubbish bins, and at times clash with police in a bid to "Block Everything," the police swooped in. Security force personnel have been deployed across the country to remove any blockades as fast as possible. The officials claimed that France was not under blockade for now. The police arrested dozens of protesters as they clashed with police.
According to Reuters, the protests took place at a time of political turmoil, two days after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou lost the confidence vote in the Parliament. He was ousted over his plans to tame the country's ballooning debt. The political crisis hit the European Union member state after President Emmanuel Macron appointed his fifth prime minister in less than two years. He chose Sebastien Lecornu; however, left-wing politicians were outraged at the decision.
Firefighters in the capital city removed burnt objects from a barricade set up by students to block traffic near a high school. Meanwhile, Paris police said 132 people had been arrested in the demonstrations there so far. The "Block Everything" movement is a broad expression of discontent and anger of the masses. The "Block Everything" movement is a broad expression of the anger of the people. It has no central and formal leadership, as it is run mainly by an ad hoc organisation through social media. The movement sprung up online in May among right-wing groups, researchers, and officials. However, the left and far-left have now taken over the leadership of the movement.