FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gold, silver prices today, May 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, May 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Old video of Trisha Krishnan saying she wants to become Tamil Nadu CM goes viral after Vijay's TVK wins 2026 state elections - Watch

Trisha wanted to become Tamil Nadu CM, old video viral after Vijay's TVK wins

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush extend heartfelt wishes to Vijay's TVK for resounding victory in Tamil Nadu elections 2026

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush extend heartfelt wishes to Vijay's TVK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock': Iran warns of Hormuz escalation as Trump dismisses reports of UAE-linked strike

Iran's Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that ongoing negotiations, which he said were advancing with Pakistan's involvement, should not be disrupted, warning that "the US should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : May 05, 2026, 07:03 AM IST

'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock': Iran warns of Hormuz escalation as Trump dismisses reports of UAE-linked strike
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in response to the ongoing US Project Freedom and the recent strikes on the UAE on Tuesday, said that the events in the Strait of Hormuz region highlight the limits of military approaches to political disputes.

In a post on X, he said, "Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis."

He added that ongoing negotiations, which he said were advancing with Pakistan's involvement, should not be disrupted, warning that "the US should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.

"He said, "Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE."

Araghchi concluded, "Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.

"His comments came as questions mounted over reported missile incidents in the United Arab Emirates. In response, US President Donald Trump told ABC News he would not immediately characterise the event as a ceasefire violation.

"It was not heavy firing," Trump said. "They were shot down for the most part." When pressed further, he added, "We'll let you know... I'm looking into it." He also warned, "Iran better hope [the ceasefire] remains in effect. The best thing that can happen to them is that we keep it in effect."

Meanwhile, Iranian state media IRIB quoted a senior Iranian military official rejecting allegations of a planned strike on UAE infrastructure. The official said, "Iran had No pre-planned intention to attack the Fujairah oil facilities.

"He further argued that the situation stemmed from broader regional tensions, stating, "The incident resulted from US military adventurism to create an illegal passage through restricted areas of the Strait of Hormuz. US must be held accountable."

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran. The ministry reported that the attack resulted in three moderate injuries.

In an official statement posted by the UAE Ministry of Defense on X, it mentioned that the country's defences have now intercepted hundreds of incoming projectiles since the beginning of "blatant Iranian attacks," including a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 UAVs.

Three Indian nationals have been injured after attacks took place in Fujairah. The Embassy of India in the UAE said that it remains in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care for the Indian nationals.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals."

Khaleej Times had reported on Monday citing Fujairah authorities which said that three Indians sustained moderate injuries after an Iranian attack that resulted in a fire in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ).

According to the report, the affected Indians have been transferred to a hospital for treatment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, May 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock': Iran warns of Hormuz escalation as Trump dismisses reports of UAE-linked strike
'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock': Iran warns of Hormuz escalation as Trump
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar makes stunning debut, dons 6-feet coat inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s art
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar makes stunning debut, dons 6-feet coat
Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra pays tribute to Mumbai, wears regal bandhgala, dramatic 3D artisan cape
Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra pays tribute to Mumbai, wears regal bandhgala
West Bengal Elections Results 2026: Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata Banerjee's claims, says '100 seats were stolen'
Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata Banerjee's claims: '100 seats were stolen'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement