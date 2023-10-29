Headlines

Matthew Perry's last Instagram post goes viral as it has a frightening connection with his tragic death

Mouni Roy reveals how life has changed after Brahmastra, says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film has 'given me lot of....'

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold march across world, calling for ceasefire

Friends star Matthew Perry passes away at 54 after apparent drowning

Mahua Moitra vs Nishikant Dubey continues in ‘Cash for Query’ row, TMC MP says ‘no evidence to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fire engulfs 7 houses in Assam's Dibrugarh

Matthew Perry's last Instagram post goes viral as it has a frightening connection with his tragic death

Mouni Roy reveals how life has changed after Brahmastra, says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film has 'given me lot of....'

10 tips to sleep better at night

Highest run chases in World Cup 2023 so far

Meet Premila Morar, beautiful girlfriend of Rachin Ravindra 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Mouni Roy reveals how life has changed after Brahmastra, says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film has 'given me lot of....'

Vishal Aditya Singh finds 'new friend' on Chand Jalne Laga, and it's not Kanika Mann but...

Anupam Kher says 'I did not have to fake my emotions' for The Kashmir Files, reacts to Allu Arjun winning National Award

HomeWorld

World

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold march across world, calling for ceasefire

At least 7,000 pro-Palestinian protesters held a march over the Brooklyn Bridge in the US' New York on Saturday, New York Post reported.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pro-Palestinian protestors on Saturday held a demonstration in London, Berlin, and Rome to call for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Reuters reported. At least 7,000 pro-Palestinian protesters held a march over the Brooklyn Bridge in the US' New York on Saturday, New York Post reported. 

The protesters holding banners, Palestinian flags and signs raised slogans like "Free Palestine." The demonstrators held signs with slogans like "Stop Killing Children", "Freedom for Palestine" and "Stop bombing Gaza," according to visuals captured by Reuters.One of the protesters in London said, "My fear is that there will be no more Palestine. At the moment, it's not free Palestine, it's save Palestine. That is my fear that they would be wiped off existence," Reuters reported. 

The three-mile Flood Brooklyn for Gaza march began at 3 pm (local time) in front of the Brooklyn Museum in Crown Height. During the march through the borough, the protesters openly cheered for Hamas's terrorists' attacks on Israel, New York Post reported. Durion, a 24-year-old protester from Queens, said, "Freedom by any means, land back by any means." 

He said, "I believe the settler state of Israel must be taken down," New York Post reported. The demonstrators held signs with slogans like "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free." 

The protesters headed north along Flatbush Avenue to the Barclays Center and then converged on the Brooklyn Bridge, disrupting the traffic on the Manhattan-bound side around 6 pm (local time) as some of them scaled metal barriers and waved Palestinian flags.Police personnel shut down traffic movement on the Brooklyn-bound side as a precautionary measure. 

Earlier, another protester Marie Edward accused Israelis of being the real "killers" and defended Hamas's action on October 7. One counter-protester carrying a US and Israeli flag shouted the slogan, "I stand with life, peace and love." 

Marchers then called him a terrorist, according to New York Post report. Prior to the rally, former City Councilman David Greenfield, a Brooklyn Democrat who now heads the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, slammed protests' sponsors for holding an anti-Israel protest on Shabbat in Crown Heights, which has a sizable population of Hasidic Jews.

Notably, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas after the latter launched an attack on the former on October 7. Israel has vowed to destroy the Hamas. 

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that the second stage of the war against Hamas started with the entrance of more ground forces into Gaza on Friday night, The Times of Israel reported.

He said that Israel's goal is to "defeat the murderous enemy and to ensure our existence in our land. His statement comes after the Israel Defence Forces chief has said that the military is carrying out ground operations in the Gaza Strip at present which serve to achieve all the war's objectives, The Times of Israel reported.Netanyahu said that the soldiers are part of a legacy of Jewish warriors that he stressed goes back 3000 years. 

He said that they have one goal, "To defeat the murderous enemy, and to ensure our existence in our land."While addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv, he stressed that Israel's war aims are clear - "destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities; and returning the hostages home."He said that the decision to start the ground incursion was made unanimously by the war cabinet and the security cabinet, according to The Times of Israel report. He stated, "Our commanders and soldiers fighting in enemy territory know that the nation and the national leadership stand behind them." 

He said that the soldiers he has met in the field are determined to make Hamas pay for its actions on October 7.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya denies dating Samarth Jurel, latter calls her 'jhooti'

World Stroke Day 2023: What is silent brain stroke and its symptoms

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Unlock the great deals on top vacuum cleaners

Beware of investment scams! Scammers lure victims with high returns, know tips to stay safe

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 106th episode of his monthly radio programme today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE