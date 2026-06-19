'Priye Mitr Narendra': French President Emmanuel Macron shares personal message for PM Modi after G7 Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a warm personal message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the G7 Summit, greeting him in Hindi and praising the India-France friendship.

French President Emmanuel Macron made an unusual and heartwarming diplomatic gesture by bidding farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi at the end of the Indian leader's visit to France.

The rare display of linguistic camaraderie drew attention as Macron attempted to address PM Modi in Hindi during a special video message marking the conclusion of the visit.

Macron's Hindi message for PM Modi

Beginning his message in Hindi, Macron said:

"Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai. Daure ke liye swagat karte. France-Bharat ki dosti amar rahe."

After delivering the lines, the French President smiled and added, 'I hope it was correct.'

The message roughly translates to: 'Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy. Welcome for the visit. May the friendship between France and India remain eternal.'

'France loves you': Macron's warm personal note

Switching to English, Macron thanked PM Modi for what he described as a 'very fruitful' visit and expressed hope of meeting him again soon.

"Dear friend Narendra Modi, thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind," Macron said.

The warm exchange underscored the close personal rapport between the two leaders and the growing strategic partnership between India and France.

PM Modi attends G7 Summit, meets global leaders

The interaction came during PM Modi's visit to France for the G7 Summit, where he participated in key discussions over two days and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

The summit provided an opportunity for India and France to further strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors, ranging from defence and space to technology and innovation.

Defence and space cooperation in focus

Earlier in the visit, PM Modi and Macron held extensive talks at Villa Kerylos in Nice, their first meeting since India and France elevated ties to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the growing defence partnership. They agreed to deepen cooperation in co-design, co-development and co-production of advanced defence platforms and technologies.

The leaders also discussed expanding collaboration in the space sector, including human spaceflight missions, space situational awareness and greater participation from private companies.

Exploring future technologies at VivaTech 2026

Adding an innovation-focused dimension to the visit, PM Modi and Macron jointly interacted with entrepreneurs and startups at VivaTech 2026.

The leaders explored emerging technologies and cutting-edge innovations across sectors, highlighting their shared commitment to fostering innovation-led growth and strengthening economic cooperation between India and France.