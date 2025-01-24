United States President Donald Trump, who was sworn to office on January 20, is under immense pressure from a conservative think tank to release Prince Harry’s immigration records. Let's delve into it.

United States President Donald Trump, who was sworn to office on January 20, is under immense pressure from a conservative think tank to release Prince Harry’s immigration records amid allegations that the Duke may have "misrepresented his history of drug" use when applying for entry into the United States.

“I’ll be urging the president to release Prince Harry’s immigration records,” Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told The New York Post.

He further emphasised that no one should be above the law. “It’s important because this is an issue of the rule of law, transparency, and accountability. No one should be above the law. Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use. My firm expectation is that action will be taken", Gardiner added.

Prince Harry admitted to using drugs

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, admitted to using drugs. “Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then, I had consumed some more,” he wrote.

Earlier, Donald Trump, while campaigning for the president elections, had pledged to take action against Harry. “If they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action,” Trump stated.