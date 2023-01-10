Prince Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare’ released today, know price and how to buy

From a physical fight with Prince Williams to killing 25 Afghanistan people and losing his virginity to an older woman, Prince Harry’s autobiography sent shock waves to the media after accidentally being leaked in Spain before the launch of the book “Spare.” Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” talks all about the Royal Family, her mother Princess Diana’s death, his marriage with Meghan Markle, his clashes with his brother Prince William and on top of that Prince Harry being the “spare” child to the royal family, hence the title of the book. Spare gives Harry a chance to finally tell his story on his own terms and timeline.



When is Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” releasing?

Prince Harry’s memoir is set to release on January 10, 2023. The 416-page book is available to purchase on hardcover. Spare will be released in 16 different languages and there will be an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.

Harry's new memoir Spare, first revealed in October, became available for pre-order in November. In its first pre-order week, the book climbed to number two on Amazon's bestsellers ranking, just behind the new Matthew Perry memoir.

Where to buy Prince Harry’s memoir- "Spare"?

Prince Harry's autobiography is currently available for purchase on Amazon.com.

What is the price of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare"?

You can get it from Amazon's website for $23 (Rs 1,800), which is 38% less expensive than the suggested retail price of $36 (rs 2,945).

Ahead of publications, a number of revelations came out in the past week. Prince Harry reported how Prince William grabbed his collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him on the floor during an argument over Prince Harry’s marriage with Meghan Markle. Prince William even called Meghan Markle ‘rude, abrasive and difficult.’

Many other revelations such as how he killed 25 people in Afghanistan when he was in the British army. He has even talked about when and with whom he lost his virginity in an “embarrassing episode” behind a pub. He even read secret government files when Princess Diana died.

Harry was recently interviewed by Tom Bradby for ITV, weeks before the memoir was released and discussed the intimate details of the title. Harry claimed that the “door is always open” to the family for reconciliation but “the ball is in their court.”

