Prince Harry-Meghan Markle move out of Canada to set up permanent home in California: Reports

After coronavirus outbreak, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were isolating in Canada. The latest reports, however, suggest that the royal couple has now moved to California, closer to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

On Thursday, Doria was seen walking her two dogs, and soon, reports were rife that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their 10-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor have permanently moved close to her residence. A source told The Sun, "The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out," adding, "Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria." It is also being believed they wanted to be close to their 'new team of agents and PRs'.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were isolating in their Vancouver Island waterfront mansion, Prince Charles, who was recently tested positive for coronavirus, has been isolating on the Balmoral estate in Scotland with his wife Camilla. Sources state that the royal family is stunned with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to California, since they hoped the royal couple would rather come to Britain amid the pandemic.

A source told Dailymail.com on Wednesday that Meghan had forbidden her husband from travelling to London. Harry last met his father at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London which was hosted on March 9. A friend told the portal that Meghan revealed the pandemic brought the royal family, especially Harry and Prince William, closer than ever. The friend stated that Meghan revealed Harry had been communicating with Prince William and the Queen on a regular basis and is grateful they could spend quality time before the insanity began.