Prince Harry asks elder brother William to be his best man at wedding with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th

Britain's Prince Harry has asked his elder brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to U.S. actress Meghan Markle next month, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Harry was William's best man at his own glittering wedding to wife Kate Middleton in 2011.

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," Kensington Palace said.

Earlier this week William and Kate, whose official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated the arrival of their third child.