Prince Harry asks elder brother William to be his best man at wedding with Meghan Markle

Headlines

'One of the finest and most feared..': Yuvraj Singh congratulates Stuart Broad on incredible Test career

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Archana Gautam opens up on Manisha Rani being compared with her, says 'woh kabhi cartoon...'

This engineering graduate cracked UPSC CSE without coaching in second attempt, her AIR was...

PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Archana Gautam opens up on Manisha Rani being compared with her, says 'woh kabhi cartoon...'

Zee National Achievers’ Awards: DMCL CEO Sushant Mohan in conversation with Kumar Sanu, Shubham Gaur & others

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

5 health benefits of eating green chilly

10 foods for gut health and digestion

Diabetes: 7 Indian desserts with low sugar content

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Zee National Achievers’ Awards: DMCL CEO Sushant Mohan in conversation with Kumar Sanu, Shubham Gaur & others

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Archana Gautam opens up on Manisha Rani being compared with her, says 'woh kabhi cartoon...'

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Unreported to release on this date, know when and where to watch

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

HomeWorld

World

Prince Harry asks elder brother William to be his best man at wedding with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 26, 2018, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Britain's Prince Harry has asked his elder brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to U.S. actress Meghan Markle next month, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Harry was William's best man at his own glittering wedding to wife Kate Middleton in 2011.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," Kensington Palace said.
Earlier this week William and Kate, whose official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated the arrival of their third child. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't miss the twist': This funny meme video related to AI will leave you in splits, watch!

Eye flu: Easy ways to prevent conjuctivitis

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE