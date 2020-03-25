Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, condition stable

The Prince of Wales, Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman said.

He is displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise is in good health, BBC reported.

However, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, Charles's wife has tested negative for the virus.

Charles and Camilla have self-isolated themselves at Balmoral castle, a large estate house in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The official statement stated that the tests conducted for both of them were conducted by the NHS in Aberdeenshire.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," an official statement stated.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks." it further stated.

The Sun reported that Prince Charles met with Prince Albert of Monaco earlier this month, the latter tested positive just nine days after the visit. He was seated opposite Prince Albert at a WaterAid event in London.

Media reports claim that Charles started avoiding shaking hands with the members of the public at various events in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the United Kingdom, the total number of cases stands at more than 8,000 with 422 deaths.