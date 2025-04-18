Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday (April 18) and discussed the potential for collaboration in the technology and innovation sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday and discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the technology and innovation sectors. PM Modi expressed India’s commitment to advancing India’s partnership with the US in these domains. PM Modi said that they held talks on various issues, including the topics they covered during their meeting in the US in February this year.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

Earlier in February, Elon Musk called on PM Modi at Blair House in Washington, DC. During the meeting, PM Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between entities of India and the US in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

PM Modi and Elon Musk also spoke about opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance. Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Prime Minister and Mr. Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance.”

PM Modi also took to X to share details regarding his meeting with Musk. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'."

During the meeting, PM Modi met Elon Musk’s children, who were present during the meeting. Taking to X, PM Modi stated, “It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!"

