Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has triggered a fresh debate over the genocide committed by Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War. Known for his pro-Islamabad and anti-India stand, the Nobel laureate shocked his countrymen by demanding a compensation of $4.5 billion from the Islamic nation. He asked Islamabad formally apologise publicly for the 1971 war atrocities and pay $4.52 billion as its share of undivided assets and foreign aid funds. He raised the demand during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two nations in 15 years.

After holding talks with Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch in Dhaka, Muhammad Yunus stressed the need to move beyond past hurdles and deepen economic cooperation. He said, "There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward."

However, it has not gone well with many people in Bangladesh. According to "The Telegraph" a large section of Bangladeshi society called it one more "insult" to the country’s freedom struggle. Ahkam-Ullah, general secretary, Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, a platform of civil society organisations, said, Bangladesh on Thursday placed a formal demand of $4.52 billion in financial claims from Pakistan, covering its share of undivided Pakistan’s pre-1971 assets, including foreign aid, unpaid provident funds, and savings instruments.

Even as the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime claimed success for taking up the pending issues with Pakistan and seeking apology for the atrocities committed during the 1971 Liberation War, a large section of Bangladeshi society called it another “insult” to the country’s freedom struggle. He said, "They killed 30 lakh people in nine months... More than four lakh women were raped. Thousands of teachers, doctors, lawyers, journalists and engineers were systematically killed to impede the development of our country."

Slamming Muhammad Yunus, he added, "And our government is approaching the killers with a begging bowl... This is an insult to our freedom struggle and the martyrs." Another veteran of the 1972 Liberation War said, "Pakistan committed unprecedented atrocities on our country... Yunus is putting a monetary value to the lives lost by asking for about Tk 50,000 crore."