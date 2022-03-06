Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invites Elon Musk to Ukraine – WATCH video

Musk on Saturday said that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 06, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invites Elon Musk to Ukraine – WATCH video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk to visit his country after the war.

A video of the meeting was posted on Zelenskyy’s Instagram.

"Talked to @elonmusk. I`m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I`ll talk about this after the war," Zelenskyy posted on Twitter.

Musk on Saturday said that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources.

Musk on Twitter wrote that it will not do so unless at gunpoint.

"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint," Musk wrote.

"Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he added.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.