President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed upcoming Geneva talks aimed at ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The leaders reviewed bilateral and trilateral meeting plans, emphasised U.S. involvement, and highlighted continued military support as Kyiv marked four years since the war began.

Ahead of a new round of talks scheduled for Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump held a detailed conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate strategy. The discussion centred on preparations for upcoming negotiations in Geneva and the broader roadmap toward a potential resolution of Russia’s invasion.

According to Zelensky, senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joined the call, underscoring Washington’s active role in the diplomatic track. The Ukrainian leader expressed appreciation for what he described as sustained U.S. engagement in efforts aimed at halting the conflict.

In a statement shared on X, Zelensky noted that both sides reviewed the agenda for the forthcoming bilateral meeting in Geneva and laid groundwork for a trilateral session expected in early March. He emphasised that advancing discussions to the level of national leaders would be crucial in addressing the most sensitive and complex issues tied to the war.

Geneva Talks and Trilateral Format

The Geneva meeting is expected to focus on specific points that negotiators from both countries have been refining in recent weeks. Preparations are also underway for a broader trilateral gathering that could include additional stakeholders, signalling a possible expansion of the diplomatic framework.

Zelensky indicated that President Trump supports a phased approach: beginning with technical-level discussions, progressing to broader negotiating teams and ultimately elevating the dialogue to direct engagement between leaders. Kyiv believes such a structure offers the best chance of achieving tangible progress toward ending hostilities.

The Ukrainian president also highlighted the importance of continued U.S. security assistance. He pointed specifically to American-supplied air defence missiles, which he said have been vital during what he described as Ukraine’s most challenging winter since the war began.

Four Years Since the Invasion

The renewed diplomatic activity comes as Ukraine marks four years since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion. Reflecting on the anniversary, Zelensky said Ukraine has managed to defend its sovereignty and frustrate Moscow’s initial ambitions, including its early push toward Kyiv.

Framing Ukraine’s endurance as a testament to national resilience, Zelensky reiterated that sustained international backing remains essential. As negotiations resume, both Kyiv and Washington appear focused on transforming diplomatic momentum into a pathway toward lasting peace.