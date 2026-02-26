FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi police, Himachal police clash over ‘unauthorised’ arrest in AI Summit shirtless protest case in Shimla

Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after meeting ailing father? Batting coach shares major update

President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva

Delhi Family Massacre: 30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Samaypur Badli, husband under scanner

PM Modi overtakes US President Donald Trump, to become first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers

Delhi NCR to get new Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor connecting Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, check details

Gold, silver prices today, February 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IDFC First Bank Scam: Court sends 4 accused to 7-day police remand, next hearing on March 4

Namo Bharat Rapid rail to connect Gurugram to Greater Noida, check route, travel time, key details

After Supreme Court's objection, NCERT to remove section on 'judicial corruption' from Class 8 textbook

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IDFC First Bank Scam: Court sends 4 accused to 7-day police remand, next hearing on March 4

IDFC First Bank Scam: Court sends 4 accused to 7-day police remand,

Namo Bharat Rapid rail to connect Gurugram to Greater Noida, check route, travel time, key details

Namo Bharat Rapid rail to connect Gurugram to Greater Noida, check route, travel

After Supreme Court's objection, NCERT to remove section on 'judicial corruption' from Class 8 textbook

After SC objection, NCERT to pull 'judicial corruption' chapter from book

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

HomeWorld

WORLD

President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed upcoming Geneva talks aimed at ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The leaders reviewed bilateral and trilateral meeting plans, emphasised U.S. involvement, and highlighted continued military support as Kyiv marked four years since the war began.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 08:06 AM IST

President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of a new round of talks scheduled for Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump held a detailed conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate strategy. The discussion centred on preparations for upcoming negotiations in Geneva and the broader roadmap toward a potential resolution of Russia’s invasion.

According to Zelensky, senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joined the call, underscoring Washington’s active role in the diplomatic track. The Ukrainian leader expressed appreciation for what he described as sustained U.S. engagement in efforts aimed at halting the conflict.

In a statement shared on X, Zelensky noted that both sides reviewed the agenda for the forthcoming bilateral meeting in Geneva and laid groundwork for a trilateral session expected in early March. He emphasised that advancing discussions to the level of national leaders would be crucial in addressing the most sensitive and complex issues tied to the war.

Geneva Talks and Trilateral Format

The Geneva meeting is expected to focus on specific points that negotiators from both countries have been refining in recent weeks. Preparations are also underway for a broader trilateral gathering that could include additional stakeholders, signalling a possible expansion of the diplomatic framework.

Zelensky indicated that President Trump supports a phased approach: beginning with technical-level discussions, progressing to broader negotiating teams and ultimately elevating the dialogue to direct engagement between leaders. Kyiv believes such a structure offers the best chance of achieving tangible progress toward ending hostilities.

The Ukrainian president also highlighted the importance of continued U.S. security assistance. He pointed specifically to American-supplied air defence missiles, which he said have been vital during what he described as Ukraine’s most challenging winter since the war began.

Four Years Since the Invasion

The renewed diplomatic activity comes as Ukraine marks four years since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion. Reflecting on the anniversary, Zelensky said Ukraine has managed to defend its sovereignty and frustrate Moscow’s initial ambitions, including its early push toward Kyiv.

Framing Ukraine’s endurance as a testament to national resilience, Zelensky reiterated that sustained international backing remains essential. As negotiations resume, both Kyiv and Washington appear focused on transforming diplomatic momentum into a pathway toward lasting peace.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi police, Himachal police clash over ‘unauthorised’ arrest in AI Summit shirtless protest case in Shimla
Delhi police, Himachal police clash over ‘unauthorised’ arrest in AI Summit case
Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after meeting ailing father? Batting coach shares major update
Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe?
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva
Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva
Delhi Family Massacre: 30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Samaypur Badli, husband under scanner
30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Dehli's Samaypur Badli
PM Modi overtakes US President Donald Trump, to become first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers
PM Modi becomes first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement