President Vladimir Putin invites North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia, latter promises ‘everything I can to...’

During his visit to Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia. The Russian leader extended the invitation after holding talks with him in Beijing, as shown in the video released by the Kremlin. Accepting Putin’s request, Kim Jong Un said, “See you soon,” through an interpreter, and hugged Putin goodbye after concluding talks that lasted two-and-a-half hours. In reply, Putin said, “We are waiting for you, come visit us.

What is the significance of the Putin-Kim Jong Un meeting?

Earlier during the talks, Kim had promised his complete support to Putin, promising to do “everything I can to assist” Moscow as the president thanked Pyongyang for offering troops to fight against Ukraine. He further said, “If there is anything I can or must do for you and the Russian people, I consider it my duty as a fraternal obligation.”

The two leaders met on the sidelines of celebrations to mark the anniversary of Japan’s formal surrender in World War Two in Beijing. Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive military parade, marking such a union of the leaders of these countries for the first time since the days of the Cold War.

After the parade, Kim and Putin held bilateral talks after travelling in the same car to a state guesthouse.

Showing his gratefulness towards the leader of the ‘nuclear state’, Putin called Kim “Dear Chairman of State Affairs” in Russian and extended his warmest greetings. What do Russia and North Korea have in common? Both countries signed a mutual defense treaty, the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, on June 18, 2024, while Putin was in Pyongyang. The treaty obliges the two nations to assist whenever needed. They also face immense international sanctions, Russia for its war in Ukraine and North Korea for its nuclear weapons programme.

Russia-North Korea ties- Major points

-Strengthening Ties: Russia and North Korea have been deepening their strategic ties since the Ukraine war, marking many diplomatic visits and trade. -Arms trade: North Korea has been exporting Russia with immense arms and ammunition, worth an estimated USD 5.5 billion. These weapons include military equipment like ballistic missiles and artillery shells.

-Troop Deployment: To support Russia in the war in Ukraine, North Korea has reportedly sent 12,000 to 14,000 soldiers.

-Economic Cooperation: Russia and North Korea also made their ties stronger as Russia provided 447 goats to North Korea to fulfill the dairy needs of the children in the Asian country. Russia-North Korea trade has also increased as the former nation has been exploring new ways to make payments beyond Western control.

-Nuclear Cooperation: Russia has always supported North Korea's nuclear program, which has faced backlash as critics have blamed Moscow for taking advantage of its good relations with Pyongyang to counter the West.

-Global Implications: The Russia-North Korea military partnership has a significant global impact in terms of security, given the fact that the partnership can lead to North Korea's greater ambitions of becoming a nuclear power, posing a major global challenge.