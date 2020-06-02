President Trump threatens to deploy 'heavily armed' military to stop George Floyd's death protests

US President Donald Trump has sent out of warning claiming the military will be deployed if states and cities failed to end the protests sparked after the death of George Floyd.

Trump, while addressing himself as the "law and order" president, said that he was deploying thousands of "heavily armed" soldiers and cops to prevent further protests in Washington.

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people," Trump said.

"I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do," he added.

"What happened in the city last night was a total disgrace," he said during a nationwide address.

"I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property."

"I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail," Trump claimed as police could be heard using tear gas and stun grenades to clear protestors just outside the White House.

Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody last May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the face of the nation imposed curfews amid the relentless protests against the death of George.