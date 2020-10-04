President Trump's health due to COVID-19 was worse than revealed: White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has stated that President Donald Trump`s condition on Friday was much worse than what was revealed to the public by the officials.

The doctors recommended him to go to the hospital after he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly.

Trump has been admitted to the nation`s premier military hospital in Washington for several days, limiting his campaigning in the crucial month before the November 3 US presidential elections.

His doctor Sean Conley said on Friday night that he had recommended moving Trump to the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre after consulting specialists from there and the Johns Hopkins University.

Meadows made the comments in an interview with Fox News broadcast Saturday night that capped two days of conflicting and opaque assessments of the 74-year-old president`s health.

"I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels," Meadows told Fox host Jeanine Pirro. “Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around."

However, Meadiows said that his health improved drastically from yesterday morning.

"He`s made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned," Meadows said.

On Friday, administration officials said that Trump is experiencing mild symptoms but will keep working after testing positive.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 tests after one of Trump's senior advisers tested positive for the infection.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

(With Reuters inputs)