President Trump rants on Twitter to defend his golf outing amid coronavirus crisis

US President Donald Trump has attacked the news media after his game of golf got his widely reported over the weekend while the COVID-19 death toll reached to nearly 100,000 in the United States.

Trump took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets expressing his thoughts about the matter.

"Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The fake & totally corrupt news makes it sound like a mortal sin," the US president fumed.

"I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost.3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual “hit” pieces anyway. They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged!"

"They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play," the president said, adding,"What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate - and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS!"

Trump's coronavirus task force coordinator, Deborah Birx, had said during a White House briefing on Friday that Americans over this Memorial Day weekend should "be outside, play golf, play tennis with marked balls, go to the beach - but stay six feet apart!"

The US President soon after this had to face the wrath on social media as numerous people critically criticised his game of golf over the weekend.