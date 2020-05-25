President Trump bans travel from Brazil, new COVID-19 hotspot: White House

US President Donald Trump suspended travel from Brazil on Sunday, which recently transformed into the new hotspot for coronavirus, the White House confirmed.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also said that all the non-Americans who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before when they seek admittance to the US cant return to America.

However, the trade will not be affected by the new rule.

"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," she said in a statement.

Brazil currently has nearly 350,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and now become the second-biggest caseload in the world, after the United States.

The South-American nation also registered more than 22,000 deaths from the virus so far.

The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, who is a political ally of Trump, has been dubbed the "Tropical Trump" due to his brash, not politically correct way of speaking.

Meanwhile, the total number of people infected in the United States by the coronavirus surged to 1,686,436 with the death toll claiming almost 99,00 lives in the country, as per the COVID-19 data collated by the Worldometers website at 8:30 AM on this day.

Globally, the virus has infected over 55.03 lakh people as of now while the number of deaths has reached 346,761.