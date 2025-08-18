President Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war

India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard, PM Modi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, two days after meeting US President Donald Trump in Alaska. In the phone conversation with Putin, PM Modi underlined India's position for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," PM Modi tweeted. The conversation comes ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

Zelensky has urged stronger sanctions against Russia if no trilateral meeting is held between him, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recounting his conversation with Trump in a post on X, Zelensky wrote that "sanctions are an effective tool." He added they "should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting" or if Russia tries to evade what he called "an honest end to the war."

Trump-Putin talks

Trump described his talks with Putin, which focused on ending the Ukraine conflict, as "warm" and said the two leaders had "agreed on a lot". He added that the sides were "pretty close to the end" of the conflict, but that "Ukraine has to agree" to any peace deal. The US President also confirmed his willingness to attend a possible three-way summit, stating, "They both want me there, and I'll be there."