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Donald Trump's USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visa is illegal, US court rules

US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston made the ruling in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging the steep fee, that was announced by Trump in September last year.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 12:39 AM IST

Donald Trump's USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visa is illegal, US court rules
US President Donald Trump.
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A court in the United States has ruled that the USD 100,000 fee announced by President Donald Trump on new H-1B visas for highly-skilled foreign workers is unlawful and must be invalidated. The court termed the fee an illegal tax which the US Congress never cleared. US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston made the ruling in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging the steep fee, that was announced by Trump in September last year.

The court said in its ruling: "The President has no authority to levy a tax unless such a power is delegated by Congress through statute...the Court finds that the Policy imposes a tax on H-1B petitions without the requisite delegation by Congress. (hence) the  Policy implementing the Proclamation is declared unlawful and is vacated in its entirety."

The ruling comes after the huge hike in visa fee significantly lowered H-1B visa requests, according to court filings. As of February 15, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services had received only 85 payments of the USD 1,00,000 fee, the administration said in a statement in March. Last month, data released by the Citizenship and Immigration Services showed that properly submitted H-1B registrations fell by over 38 percent compared to just last year, falling from 3,43,981 in fiscal year 2026 to 2,11,600 for fiscal year 2027.

The ⁠H-1B visa is granted to 65,000 foreign workers annually, with another 20,000 visas ​for workers with advanced degrees, for a period of three to six years. More than 70 percent of approved H-1B visas go to professionals from India. Before Trump's announcement, US employers seeking a visa for a foreign worker typically paid between USD 2,000 and USD 5,000 in fees, depending on several factors. But Trump and several members of his administration have denounced the H-1B visa programme, alleging widespread fraud in the system.

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