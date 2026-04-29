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President Donald Trump to appear on US passports? Here's what we know so far

Donald Trump will appear on limited-edition US passports marking 250 years of independence, breaking tradition by featuring a sitting president.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 07:22 AM IST

President Donald Trump to appear on US passports? Here's what we know so far
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Donald Trump is set to become the first sitting US president in modern history to have his image included in a passport design. The initiative, confirmed by the State Department, comes as part of preparations to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in July. Traditionally, US passports have showcased neutral themes such as historical events, monuments and cultural symbols rather than contemporary political leaders, making this decision a significant departure from precedent

Design Details and Limited Release

The proposed commemorative passport will incorporate Trump’s official portrait superimposed over elements inspired by the Declaration of Independence. His signature is also expected to be included in gold lettering, adding a personalised touch to the document. Another page will reportedly feature a classic depiction of the Founding Fathers, preserving a link to the nation’s early history. Officials have indicated that these passports will be produced in limited quantities and distributed mainly in Washington, D.C., at no extra cost. It remains uncertain whether applicants will be able to opt out of receiving the special edition.

Expanding Presidential Branding

This development reflects a broader pattern seen during Trump’s current term, where his name and image have been more visibly associated with public institutions. Government buildings in the capital have displayed banners bearing his likeness, and certain institutions have incorporated his name into their identity. There are also plans to introduce his signature on US currency, which would mark another break from modern practice and further reinforce his personal imprint on federal symbols.

International Perspective and Implications

Featuring a current political leader on official identification documents is uncommon, particularly in democratic systems where neutrality is typically emphasised. While some countries, especially monarchies, display their head of state on currency, those figures generally serve ceremonial roles rather than actively governing. The US decision is therefore likely to spark debate about tradition, political symbolism, and the boundaries between national identity and individual leadership in a democratic context.

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President Donald Trump to appear on US passports? Here's what we know so far
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