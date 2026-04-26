Trump to soon fire FBI director Kash Patel? Report says 'it's only a matter of time'

Lately, questions have been raised within White House circles about Patel's future. Speculations intensified this week over which the first-ever Indian-origin FBI chief could be the latest to depart the administration, following the removal of the US Navy Secretary John Phelan.

Amid mounting speculation over his position within the Trump administration, FBI director Kash Patel could be the next senior official on his way out, according to a fresh report by Politico. Lately, questions have been raised within White House circles about Patel's future amid growing internal concerns. Speculations intensified this week over which the first-ever Indian-origin FBI chief could be the latest to depart the administration, following the removal of the US Navy Secretary John Phelan.

According to the Politico report, a senior White House official has suggested that Patel may be next in line for a potential ouster. "It's only a matter of time," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said about the FBI director. The official cited multiple concerns behind the speculation, including an increase in negative media coverage involving Patel, which they described as "not a good look for a cabinet secretary", while adding that Trump is increasingly frustrated by the distraction surrounding the issue.

The report comes amid ongoing chatter over possible shake-ups in key administrative positions. Just days ago, the US Department of War had announced the exit of Navy Secretary John C Phelan with immediate effect, with undersecretary Hung Cao set to take over as Acting Secretary of the Navy. The development was confirmed by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, who thanked Phelan for his service and said that the administration wished him well for his future endeavours.

The Trump administration has also seen some high-profile departures in the spring. Since March, at least five senior officials, including Phelan, have either been pushed out of their positions or have stepped down amid increasing pressure. Before Phelan, General Randy George had retired from his post of Chief of Army Staff earlier in the month, in an unusual development amid the war with Iran. He had earlier been expected to remain in the role until 2027.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).