Trump says US Apache helicopter was shot down by Iran: 'United States must respond'

This marks the latest flare-up endangering the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, which has time and again come under strain due to attacks and counterattacks across the region.

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iranian forces shot down a US military helicopter during a patrol over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said that two pilots on board the chopper survived the attack. "I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

In his post, Trump stated that the two pilots involved in the incident were "safe and uninjured." He added that out of "necessity", the US must "respond to this attack." This marks the latest flare-up endangering the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, which has time and again come under strain due to attacks and counterattacks across the region. The US military’s Central Command, also known as CENTCOM, had earlier said that the cause of crash was under investigation. "The soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition," the CENTCOM had said in a statement.

Just minutes before Trump's social media post, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had warned the US against violating its commitments. In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote: "We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently. Break your commitments, and we’ll switch to what we speak best." Ghalibaf, who has been a key figure in US-Iran peace talks, added: "You ride the horse you saddled." The war in Iran began in late-February as the US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Tehran, killing former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Negotiations for a peace deal between the US and Iran have been ongoing for weeks but have failed to yield a breakthrough so far. The deadly war has sent oil prices and inflation soaring across the world.