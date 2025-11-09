FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
President Donald Trump makes BIG claims that tariffs made US richest, respected nation: 'People that are against are FOOLS'

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his tariff policy, calling opponents of the measure "fools," and claimed that tariffs have made the United States "the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation.

ANI

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 11:41 PM IST

President Donald Trump makes BIG claims that tariffs made US richest, respected nation: 'People that are against are FOOLS'
President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his tariff policy, calling opponents of the measure "fools," and claimed that tariffs have made the United States "the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation." He also said that a "dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone" from tariff revenues.

"People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, asserting that, the United States has become "the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation, and a record stock market price.401k's are highest ever."

He claimed that the US is "taking in trillions of dollars" from tariffs, which he said would allow the US to "soon begin paying down our enormous debt, $37 trillion."

Trump added that record investments were flowing into the country, with "plants and factories going up all over the place," and further mentioned that a "dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone," though no further details about the proposed payout were provided.

These comments come days after the US Supreme Court began arguments on November 6 over the global tariffs imposed during Trump's presidency, highlighting ongoing legal scrutiny of the policies he is defending.

CNN reported that the case is being seen as one of the most significant economic cases to reach the Supreme Court in years, with justices weighing whether the US President acted lawfully when imposing sweeping tariffs on major global trading partners.

During the hearing, Trump's attorney faced deep skepticism from several justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Barrett questioned the administration's use of a federal law to impose higher tariffs and challenged why all countries were subjected to "reciprocal" tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was also present, emphasising that the administration views the situation as an economic emergency.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was prepared for all outcomes but remained confident in its legal position.

"We are 100% in the President and his team's legal arguments and the merits of the law in this case. We remain optimistic that the Supreme Court is going to do the right thing," she said, adding that the case extends beyond Trump's presidency and concerns the use of emergency tariff powers for future administrations.

