Trump holds White House meeting to make final decision on US-Iran peace deal

Taking to Truth Social, Trump outlined the unyielding terms under which the US is prepared to permanently lift its naval blockade, end hostilities, and orchestrate the highly-complex excavation and destruction of Iran's deeply-buried enriched nuclear material.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he will convene an emergency meeting in the White House Situation Room to make a final decision on a broad, multi-part peace deal with Iran. Taking to Truth Social, Trump outlined the unyielding terms under which the United States is prepared to permanently lift its unprecedented naval blockade, end hostilities, and orchestrate the highly-complex excavation and destruction of Iran's deeply buried enriched nuclear material.

Trump made it clear that any comprehensive agreement hinges on Tehran permanently relinquishing its nuclear ambitions, alongside the unconditional reopening of the world's most critical oil chokepoint -- the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," Trump declared. "The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!" he added in his Truth Social post.

Trump also announced that commercial and international ships previously trapped by the US Navy's defensive perimeter are now free to depart. He wrote: "Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of "heading home!" Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!"

The most-technologically demanding aspect of the proposed arrangement involves the complete remediation of Iran's highly-enriched uranium stockpiles. Trump said these materials remain trapped deep underground beneath collapsed mountain ranges following US B-2 Spirit stealth bomber strike carried out 11 months ago. The president said: "The enriched material, sometimes referred to as "Nuclear Dust," which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED."

But initial response coming out of Iran directly counters Trump's narrative. As Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signaled earlier today, Iran is completely unwilling to accept top-down mandates or unconditional ultimatums on its domestic energy programmes, stressing that they "have no trust in guarantees or words." In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "1- We seize concessions not through dialogue, but with missiles; in negotiations, we merely make them understand. 2- We have no trust in guarantees or words--only actions are the measure. No action will be taken before the other side acts. 3- The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war from the day after."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).