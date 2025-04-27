Pakistan Minister Hanif Abbasi warned India that suspending the Indus Waters Treaty would lead to "full-scale war". He emphasized that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is real and ready to be used if provoked, with its locations kept hidden across the country.

"If they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war. The military equipment we have, the missiles we have, they're not for display. Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you," he warned.

The minister's remarks followed India's announcement of retaliatory measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities. India declared its intention to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and revoked all visas for Pakistani nationals.

Hanif Abbasi responded to India's actions, including the suspension of water supply and trade ties with Pakistan, by suggesting that New Delhi was beginning to understand the serious implications of its actions.

Highlighting the disruption caused by Pakistan's closure of its airspace to Indian flights, the minister cited the significant chaos it caused for Indian aviation within just two days. Abbasi suggested that if such conditions persisted for an extended period, Indian airlines could face bankruptcy.

The minister criticized India, accusing it of blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack rather than addressing its own security shortcomings. He also stated that Pakistan had initiated preparations to manage the consequences of India's decision to halt trade, indicating that Islamabad was prepared to counteract any economic actions taken against it.