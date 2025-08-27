Add DNA as a Preferred Source
3 killed, 20 injured in Minnesota shooting, here's what we know so far

A shooting occurred Wednesday morning, i.e., August 27, during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota's governor said. Authorities gave no immediate information on the number of injuries. Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific."

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 09:20 PM IST

3 killed, 20 injured in Minnesota shooting, here's what we know so far
Image credit: Reuters
A shooting occurred Wednesday morning, i.e., August 27, during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota's governor said. Three people were dead and 20 were injured, according to a US Justice Department official. The shooter was among those killed, the official told Reuters. Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific."

The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been "contained" after the gunfire at Annunciation Catholic School, adding there was no longer any "active threat" to residents. "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Governor Walz wrote in a post on 'X'. 

President Trump calls incident 'tragic' 

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was briefed on the "tragic shooting". He added that the White House would continue to monitor the situation. "I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded, and they are on the scene."

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved", he added. 

 

