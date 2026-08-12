‘Praise be to Allah!’: Trump claims US has ‘total control’ over Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump claimed the US has 'total control' over the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran can do nothing. Check out his latest post on Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that the US has total control over the Strait of Hormuz and he 'will keep it' amid stalled negotiations with Iran. In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump said, ''The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I think we will keep it! Our naval blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A Wall of Steel', and there is nothing Iran can do about it. They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their 'Leadership' is uncertain, at best!''

''They have no money - Their country is 'shot'. All they have is fake news and 300 percent inflation, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! President Donald J Trump,'' he added.

Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupts global shipping

The Strait of Hormuz has been a major flashpoint since the start of the Iran-US conflict. Iran has restricted transit through the crucial waterway, while the US has imposed a naval blockade in the region in retaliation. Due to this, shipping of commercial and other vessels has been significantly affected in the waterway, which is responsible for nearly 20 percent of the world's total energy supplies.

Trump's statements coincided with ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomatic engagement. Representatives from Washington and Tehran have been involved in indirect discussions regarding terms to alleviate the Hormuz crisis and resume regular maritime traffic.

Meanwhile, amid Trump's latest remarks and ongoing diplomatic exchanges, the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz remains intrinsically linked to the broader conflict with Iran.