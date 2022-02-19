Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a "powerful explosion" hit Luhansk, Sputnik reported. The blast was said to occur at gas pipeline "Druzhba" and lead to a massive fire.

Local gas infrastructure managing "Lyhanskgas" said in a statement that emergency crews are now present on the site, reported Sputnik.

"At 00:10 on 19 February, calls began to arrive about a major fire on the gas pipeline near Malaya Vergunka, emergency teams of the State Unitary Enterprise `Luganskgaz` went to the scene," "Luganskgaz" told reporters.

The situation on the line of contact in Donbass, Ukraine escalated on Thursday morning following reports by the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People`s Republics of active shelling carried out by Ukrainian armed forces, reported Sputnik.