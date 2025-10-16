Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Papua

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Indonesia’s Papua province on Thursday. No Tsunami warning issued.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Indonesia’s Papua province on Thursday. No Tsunami warning issued, Reuters reported.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, the quake was at a depth of 70 km (43.5 miles). The epicenter of the quake was about 200 km from the city of Abepura, which has a population of over 62,000.