FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…

​Dipika Kakar’s Rice Flour Mask: Know its key benefits for healthy and luscious locks

Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS officer but left after few months due to…

Peace on Edge: Why Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire may not last?

Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more

TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say

Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'

Shocking! Mukesh Khanna calls Mahabharata’s ‘Karna’ Pankaj Dheer 'convent Pandav'; here's why

Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Papua

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…

Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs

​Dipika Kakar’s Rice Flour Mask: Know its key benefits for healthy and luscious locks

​Dipika Kakar’s Rice Flour Mask: Know its key benefits for healthy and luscious

Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS officer but left after few months due to…

Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS officer but le

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Papua

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Indonesia’s Papua province on Thursday. No Tsunami warning issued.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Papua
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Indonesia’s Papua province on Thursday. No Tsunami warning issued, Reuters reported.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, the quake was at a depth of 70 km (43.5 miles). The epicenter of the quake was about 200 km from the city of Abepura, which has a population of over 62,000.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar elections 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat, know all about Divya Gautam
Bihar polls: Sushant Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat
Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...
Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attem
Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'
Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss
Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?
Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's
After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close down its Norway Embassy, know why
After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close do
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE