Powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Japan's Hokkaido, no Tsunami warning issued

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Japan's Hokkaido on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 12:25 AM IST

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Japan's Hokkaido on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.  No immediate  injuries, damage, or disruptions reported yet. Japanese authorities confirmed no tsunami warnings had been issued. 

