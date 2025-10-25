Powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Japan's Hokkaido, no Tsunami warning issued
Powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Japan's Hokkaido on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate injuries, damage, or disruptions reported yet. Japanese authorities confirmed no tsunami warnings had been issued.