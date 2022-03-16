Powerful earthquake of 7.3 magnitude shakes north Japan, tsunami alert issued

A powerful earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hit Japan on Wednesday evening, off the coast of Fukushima, located in the northern part of the country. The massive earthquake triggered a tsunami advisory.

As per the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea.

The powerful quake struck the Fukushima region which lies in the same part of the country which was ravaged by the a fatal 9.0 earthquake.The area is also the site of the 2011 nuclear disaster, triggered by a tsunami.

Initial reports from the site of the quake do not inform of any casualties or damage.

On the Japanese shaking intensity scale, the earthquake registers a 6-plus rating in some parts, which means the quake was too strong for people to stand, said the country’s public broadcaster NHK.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that authorities are in the midst of assessing if any damage has been caused by the quake and its extent.

The national broadcaster also reported that around 2 million households had lost power as per the

Tokyo Electric Power Company, which is also checking the condition of the Fukushima nuclear plant’s reactors. People living in the Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures have been warned to brace for aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)