Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami warnings issued for Japan, Alaska and Hawaii

Russia earthquake: According to a post on X by NCS, the quake occurred at a latitude of 52.56°N and a longitude of 160.10°E, with a depth of 55 kilometres.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 07:38 AM IST

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami warnings issued for Japan, Alaska and Hawaii

Russia earthquake: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.

According to a post on X by NCS, the earthquake took place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east and was at a depth of 55 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 7.8, On: 30/07/2025 04:54:56 IST, Lat: 52.56 N, Long: 160.10 E, Depth: 55 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka," the NCS stated.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) Tsunami Alerts issued a series of advisories and watches, including a Tsunami Advisory for Alaska's Aleutian Islands from Attu to Samalga Pass in the US, with a potential tsunami threat for Russia and Japan, warning of possible waves up to 1 meter in Japan and over 3 meters in Russia. A Tsunami Watch was also issued for Hawaii, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred 136 kilometres east-southeast of Russia's Petropavlovsk.

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency stated that a tsunami of 1 metre may reach Japan following the tremors, Kyodo News reported.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred as the result of shallow reverse faulting, as the Pacific plate moves west-northwest with respect to the North American plate at about 77 mm per year, while the North American plate extends westward beyond the North American continent.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The earthquake's location and sense of motion are consistent with faulting on the subduction zone plate interface of the Kuril-Kamchatka Arc, the USGS stated. The Kuril-Kamchatka arc has frequent moderate-to-large earthquakes. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

