Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, Tsunami warning issued

A massive earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck the Philippines on Friday. Tsunami warning issued

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 08:58 AM IST

A massive earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck the Philippines's Mindanao region on Friday. The Philippines authorities have issued a tsunami warning. 

As per reports, the Philippine seismology agency has issued a warning for a "destructive tsunami" with "life-threatening wave heights."

 

(This is a breaking story)

