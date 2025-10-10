Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, Tsunami warning issued

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: New township set to revolutionise living near Delhi-Meerut and Eastern Peripheral Expressways, but...
WORLD
A massive earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck the Philippines on Friday. Tsunami warning issued
A massive earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck the Philippines's Mindanao region on Friday. The Philippines authorities have issued a tsunami warning.
As per reports, the Philippine seismology agency has issued a warning for a "destructive tsunami" with "life-threatening wave heights."
(This is a breaking story)