A strong 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening, about 130 miles (209 km) off the Cayman Islands’ coast. The quake, which struck at 6:23 pm local time at a depth of 10 km, triggered tsunami warnings for several regions, according to US monitoring agencies.

The US Tsunami Warning System initially issued alerts for more than a dozen countries but later reduced them to three areas. Authorities warned that waves as high as 10 feet (3 meters) could hit parts of Cuba, while the Cayman Islands and Honduras could see waves up to 3 feet.

The Cayman Islands government advised coastal residents to move inland as a precaution. Hazard Management Cayman Islands predicted wave heights between 0.3 and 1 meter and urged people in vulnerable areas to seek higher ground.

In Puerto Rico, officials issued a tsunami advisory, but no evacuation orders were given. Governor Jenniffer González Colón confirmed she was in contact with emergency agencies and monitoring the situation.

The Dominican Republic government issued a tsunami alert, advising residents to move at least 2 km inland or to higher ground above 20 meters. Ships were warned to stay away from the sea.

Cuban authorities also urged people in beachfront areas to evacuate, with NOAA forecasting waves between 1 to 3 meters along some Cuban coastlines.

Honduran officials reported no immediate damage but advised people to stay away from beaches as waves up to 1 meter were expected.