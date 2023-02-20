Search icon
Breaking: Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey-Syria border region

The powerful earthquake comes just two weeks after the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake that killed over 46,000 people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, just two weeks after the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake that killed over 46,000 people. The fresh earthquake struck at a depth of just 2 kms, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

As per the US Geological Survey, the fresh quake struck 3 km west-southwest of Uzunbağ city in Turkey. The epicentre was 16.2 km east-northeast of Antakya, which was one of the worst hit cities in the February 6 earthquake. 

More details are awaited.

 

