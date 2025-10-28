FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, three building collapsed, no casualties reported

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes western Türkiye on Monday. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 06:28 AM IST

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes western Türkiye on Monday. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD. It struck at 22:48 local time (1948 GMT) at a depth of 5.99 kilometers (3.72 miles), AP reported.

At least three buildings collapsed, which were damaged  due to previous temors. No casualties, only few injuries reported. 

The tremors were felt in Istanbul, and provinces of Bursa, Manisa and Izmir, Haberturk news channel reported.

 

