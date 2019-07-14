Power outage strikes New York City, subway services affected

Thousands of people have been left without power across New York City on Saturday evening, according to the energy company responsible for providing electricity to the region.

The massive power outage has also affected subway services in New York.

"We're getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come," the NYCT Subway tweeted on Saturday.

The subway services are working closely with utility provider Consolidated Edison (or Con Edison) to determine the root cause of the power failure.

"While Con Edison works to restore power in Manhattan, we encourage everyone to avoid below-ground subway stations. We will continue to provide updates as soon as we have more information. Your safety is our top priority. If you need emergency assistance, please call 911," the services tweeted on Saturday.

Buildings and streets are also experiencing the outage, while traffic snarls are expected in the affected area, according to CNN.