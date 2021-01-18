Posters of PM Modi raised at pro-freedom rally in Pakistan's Sindh

A huge pro-freedom rally in Pakistan's Sindh province witnessed posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with along world leaders to seek their intervention for the freedom of Sindhudesh.

The rally was organised on the 117th birth anniversary of GM Syed, one of the founding fathers of modern Sindhi nationalism. During the massive rally, the participants raised pro-freedom slogans that was held in Syed's hometown of Sann in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

The protest rally had pictures of other world leaders as well, like of US President-Elect Joe Biden, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, France's Marcon, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, British PM Boris Johnson. The posters mentioned, "Sindh wants freedom from Pakistan".

Sindhudesh freedom movement's posters were also seen. The rally by Jiye Sindh Mutahida Mahaz took place in Sann, located in Jamshoro District, Sindh Province. Sann is the birthplace of GM Syed. Sunday was the 117th birth anniversary of SM Syed, who is regarded as one of the founding fathers of modern Sindhi nationalism. Among many ideas and ideologies, he was inspired by India's father of the nation Gandhi. He was the first political prisoner after the creation of Pakistan and spent around 30 years in jail in the country.

Pakistan, formed after partitioning of India in 1947 has had a number of the separatist movement. These include a major one in the largest province of Baluchistan, Sindhudesh in Sindh and also calls to form a separate homeland for Muhajirs, for people who left India for Pakistan. 1971 saw country losing its eastern flank leading to the formation of Bangladesh. This year Bangladesh celebrates the 50th year of its independence.

Sindhudesh is a demand for a separate homeland for Sindhis which was emerged in 1967 under the leadership of GM Syed and Pir Ali Mohammed Rashdi.

A large number of Sindhi nationalist leaders, activists and students were disappeared, tortured and killed allegedly by Pakistan's security agencies in the past few decades.