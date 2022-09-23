Portugal, Ukraine back US demand for including India, other countries as UNSC's permanent members

S Jaishankar (File)

US President Joe Biden's demand for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council by including emerging powers like India has received the backing of Portugal, Ukraine and Japan. Leaders of these three countries said the UN's most powerful body must adapt to the changing geopolitics.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed reforming the United Nations, including its security council "to return to the vision and principles of the UN Charter, with the strengthening of the UN's functions, including disarmament and non-proliferation".

Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the world needs an agile and functional security council to respond to the geopolitical challenges of the 21st century. He said the spruced-up council will incorporate a comprehensive view of security, recognizing the role of climate change as an accelerant of conflict.

He said the world of 1945 -- when 51 countries met in the United States to form the United Nations -- was different than what is today. He said the African continent, and at least Brazil and India must have seats on the council. Smaller countries must be fairly represented.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also called for reforming the UN Security Council. "There is an imbalance when Africa, Latin America, most of Asia, Central and Eastern Europe comply with the right of veto, that they never had."

"And this is what Ukraine is talking about. Have you ever heard such words from Russia? But it is a permanent member of the security council and for some reason, Japan, Brazil, Turkey, India, Germany and Ukraine are not. The day will come when this will be resolved," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country has, for many years, been committed to the reform and expansion of UNSC, first and foremost to include the countries of the global south.

Germany is also prepared to assume greater responsibility as a permanent member and initially as a non-permanent seat in 2027/28, he said.

"I kindly ask you to support our candidacy, the candidacy of a country that respects the principles of the United Nations and which offers and seeks cooperation. It is, to my mind, entirely natural that the up-and-coming, dynamic countries and regions of Asia, Africa and southern America must be given a stronger political voice on the world stage," the German Chancellor said.

Italian President Mario Draghi said his country supports the need to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative, efficient and transparent.

US President Joe Biden has said that India, Germany, and Japan should be made permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, a senior official told reporters on Wednesday.

Five nations -- China, France, Russia, UK and USA -- are permanent members and have veto powers.

With inputs from PTI