Portugal: At least 15 dead, 18 injured after Lisbon's Gloria funicular derails

According to the New York Times, citing the Lisbon Firefighters Regiment, the incident occurred shortly after 6 pm (local time) when a cable reportedly snapped, causing the funicular to lose control and slam into a nearby building.

ANI

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 06:50 AM IST

Portugal: At least 15 dead, 18 injured after Lisbon's Gloria funicular derails
    At least 15 people were killed and 18 others injured on Wednesday evening (local time) when a historic funicular in Lisbon, the Elevador da Gloria, derailed and crashed, the New York Times reported, citing Portugal's health ministry. Out of the 18 injured, five are in critical condition.

    According to the New York Times, citing the Lisbon Firefighters Regiment, the incident occurred shortly after 6 pm (local time) when a cable reportedly snapped, causing the funicular to lose control and slam into a nearby building.

    The Elevador da Gloria, a century-old cable railway built in 1885, is one of Lisbon's most iconic transportation systems, linking Restauradores Square to the scenic Bairro Alto neighbourhood. Its two-car system climbs steep hills and serves both locals and the city's millions of annual tourists. Each tram can hold up to 42 passengers and is operated by Carris, Lisbon's public transport operator, as per the New York Times.

    In a statement, Tiago Augusto, head of Portugal's health ministry, noted that the victims included both Portuguese citizens and foreigners, though nationalities had yet to be confirmed. No children were among the deceased, he added.

    As per the New York Times, citing local news reports, both passengers aboard the derailed car and pedestrians nearby were among the casualties.

    Although locals seldom use the Elevador da Gloria, it's a beloved symbol of Lisbon and a major tourist attraction, offering scenic rides through historic neighbourhoods.

    By 8:30 pm (local time), all the injured had been transported to local hospitals.

    Six individuals, including one child and one person with serious injuries, were admitted to Santa Maria Hospital. Nine others, five of them in critical condition, were taken to São Jose Hospital, officials said, as reported by the New York Times.

    Lisbon's Mayor Carlos Moedas posted on social media, calling it a "tragic moment" for the city.

    "Lisbon is in mourning. This is a tragic moment for the city. The teams from CML - Firefighters Sappers Regiment, Civil Protection and Municipal Police - as well as the Volunteer Firefighters, the PSP and the INEM, are on the scene providing assistance. The victims have been taken to the hospital. I deeply regret the lives lost and all the suffering caused. At this moment, what matters is to act: support the families, assist the injured and ensure all necessary support to the authorities on the ground," he stated in a post on X.

    He further declared "three days of Municipal Mourning" for the victims in the incident.

    "The Lisbon City Council decrees three days of Municipal Mourning for the victims of the tragic accident at the Gloria Funicular. I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning," he stated in another post on X. 

    (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

