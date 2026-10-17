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Pope Leo XIV to leave hospital after successful lung cancer surgery, Vatican announces next step

Pope Leo XIV is set to leave the hospital after successful lung cancer surgery, with doctors clearing his discharge. Check his latest health update.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Pope Leo XIV to leave hospital after successful lung cancer surgery, Vatican announces next step
Pope Leo XIV was cleared to leave the hospital after surgery. (AI-Generated)
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Pope Leo XIV has finally been cleared to leave the hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, as doctors confirmed that he is recovering well. The 71-year-old pontiff is expected to return to the Vatican on Saturday, October 17, and also lead the traditional Angelus prayer from a window overlooking St Peter's Square on Sunday.

Doctors approve Pope Leo XIV’s discharge

According to a bulletin issued by his personal physician and surgeon, the pontiff was cleared to leave the hospital after undergoing medical tests earlier today. His personal physician, Dr Luigi Carbone, and surgeon, Professor Stefano Margaritora, assessed his condition after blood tests and a chest X-ray.

A day earlier, the Vatican also released a couple of pictures of the Pope following the operation, depicting him standing before an altar while wearing green vestments.

''Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at noon on Friday in the room set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital, according to the Holy See Press Office. Several members of Gemelli's medical and nursing staff attended the Mass, along with members of the Vatican City State Gendarmerie Corps,'' Vatican News wrote, along with the pictures.

''In his homily, the Pope thanked all the staff—doctors, nurses, and orderlies—for the work they do every day caring for patients in their frailty, and especially for what they have done and continue to do for him,'' read the official statement.

Surgery confirmed lung cancer diagnosis

Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery on Tuesday, October 13, after doctors identified a suspicious nodule in his right lung, and during the operation, the lower lobe of the lung was removed. Meanwhile, the doctors have approved the pope's discharge, but further details about his health condition have not been made public yet. This means it is still not clear whether the pope will require any additional treatment in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

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